Oilers defeat Golden Knights in OT in key Pacific game

Bouchard wins it at 3:10 after Edmonton kills off Vegas power play

Oilers at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Evan Bouchard scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

Connor McDavid won a face-off in the right circle back to Bouchard, who skated into the high slot before beating Adin Hill blocker side.

His goal came eight seconds after Edmonton killed off a Vegas power play.

McDavid had a goal and two assists, and Zach Hyman and Matt Savoie also scored for the Oilers (36-28-9), who have won two straight. Connor Ingram made 26 saves.

Mark Stone scored twice, and Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (32-26-15), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Adin Hill made 25 saves.

Savoie gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 11:52 of the first period, taking a pass from McDavid at the upper edge of the left circle and beating Hill short side.

Stone tied the game 1-1 at 4:09 of the second period. Ingram saved Barbashev's one-timer in front before getting over to stop Eichel's rebound attempt from the bottom of the right circle with his glove. That rebound popped into the air, and the puck ended up bouncing to Stone, who swiped it with his backhand five-hole on Ingram.

McDavid put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 7:27, electing to shoot on a 3-on-1 rush and scoring blocker side from the right circle.

Stone scored his second of the period to tie it 2-2 at 14:51. He stole the puck from McDavid, skated in on a short breakaway, and tucked a backhand inside the left post after almost coming to a complete stop.

Hyman put Edmonton back in front 3-2 at 16:42, stripping the puck from Brayden McNabb in front and roofing a wrist shot over Hill's blocker.

Barbashev tied the game 3-3 at 6:21 of the third period, finishing the rebound of Pavel Dorofeyev's shot off the rush.

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