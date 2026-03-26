Oilers at Golden Knights projected lineups

OILERS (35-28-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-26-14)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie
Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak
Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers shuffled their lines following a 5-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday; Hyman moves from the first line to the second, Podkolzin from the second to the first, Roslovic from the third to the second, Kapanen from the second to the third, Samanski from the fourth to the third and Jones from the third to the fourth. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Hart is nearing a return, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday; the goalie has been out since Jan. 8.