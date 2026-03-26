Oilers at Golden Knights projected lineups

OILERS (35-28-9) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-26-14)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie

Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Kaedan Korczak

Rasmus Andersson -- Jeremy Lauzon

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers shuffled their lines following a 5-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday; Hyman moves from the first line to the second, Podkolzin from the second to the first, Roslovic from the third to the second, Kapanen from the second to the third, Samanski from the fourth to the third and Jones from the third to the fourth. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Hart is nearing a return, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday; the goalie has been out since Jan. 8.