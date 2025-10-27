Sherwood scores 2, Canucks recover in OT against Oilers to end 3-game skid

Forward wins it at 1:42 after Draisaitl ties it late in 3rd; Boeser has 3 points for Vancouver

EDM@VAN: Sherwood tips in his second goal to win it in overtime

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Kiefer Sherwood scored his second goal of the game 1:42 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks recovered to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Sherwood deflected Brock Boeser’s wrist shot past Calvin Pickard to win it.

Leon Draisaitl tied it 3-3 on the power play at 14:57 of the third period with a one-timer from inside the right circle under Thatcher Demko’s left pad after Connor McDavid cut toward the left slot before passing across.

Boeser had a goal and two assists, Elias Pettersson also scored, and Conor Garland had two assists and for the Canucks (5-5-0), who ended a three-game losing streak despite playing without injured top defenseman Quinn Hughes. Demko made 26 saves.

Hughes is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained late in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Draisaitl scored twice in his 800th NHL game, and Jack Roslovic had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (4-4-2), who were coming off a 3-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Pickard made 23 saves.

Boeser scored on a breakaway to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 15:42 of the first period. Evander Kane won a race to the puck on the boards and made a backhand pass to Boeser in alone for a quick deke and backhand between Pickard’s pads.

Pettersson’s power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 2:22 of the second period, a one-timer far side past Pickard’s blocker from the right face-off dot.

Sherwood appeared to score with a long rush shot at 9:24, but Edmonton successfully challenged for offside on defenseman Tyler Myers and the goal was overturned.

Draisaitl then cut it to 2-1 on a breakaway at 16:32, firing a shot past Demko’s glove from the hash marks after a pass from Evan Bouchard out of his own end between a pair of Canucks amid a Vancouver line change.

Sherwood made it 3-1 at 19:20, splitting the defense before snapping a shot past Pickard’s blocker from closer range.

Roslovic cut it to 3-2 at 1:21 of the third period, shooting high over Demko’s blocker from the left dot after Vasily Podkolzin stole the puck from Myers. It was Roslovic’s first goal since signing as a free agent with Edmonton on Oct. 8.

