Oilers at Canucks

Status report

Ekholm is questionable to play Wednesday; the defenseman has been a full participant in practice since Monday after not playing during the preseason. If he does play, the Oilers would dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Campbell was first off the ice following the morning skate and is expected to start. ... Soucy, a defenseman, and Blueger, a center, each injured in the Canucks' preseason finale Friday, each is a game-time decision; each skated on his own Wednesday. ... If Blueger cannot play, Vancouver will have only 11 healthy forwards. ... Hirose was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Mikheyev, a forward who had ACL surgery in January, was cleared for contact Sunday and could return during a five-game road trip that starts Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers.