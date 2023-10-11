Oilers at Canucks

Latest News

Adam Fantilli to make NHL debut for Columbus on 19th birthday

Fantilli set to make NHL debut for Blue Jackets on 19th birthday
Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl on tap news and notes October 11

NHL On Tap: Bedard travels to Boston for 2nd game, start of Bruins' 100th season
Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game
nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Sabres to wear 'RJ' patch to honor Jeanneret this season
Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

Ruff signs multiyear contract to remain Devils coach
2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

WestJet NHL Fan Park to be part of 2023 Heritage Classic festivities
Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Golden Knights start drive for repeat after raising Cup banner
Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken
Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Golden Knights raise 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship banner
Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks
Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Bedard shows off 'dangerous' skill set in Blackhawks debut
Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks rally past Penguins
Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Karlsson has much in common with NHL great Kelly
Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Oilers making defense focal point to help dynamic offense this season

Oilers at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (0-0-0) at CANUCKS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Philip Broberg -- Vincent Desharnais

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner
 
Scratched: None

Injured: Markus Niemelainen (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (hip flexor)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland 

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Akito Hirose -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith
 
Scratched: None

Injured: Carson Soucy (leg), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Teddy Blueger (bruised foot), Ilya Mikheyev (knee)

Status report

Ekholm is questionable to play Wednesday; the defenseman has been a full participant in practice since Monday after not playing during the preseason. If he does play, the Oilers would dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Campbell was first off the ice following the morning skate and is expected to start. ... Soucy, a defenseman, and Blueger, a center, each injured in the Canucks' preseason finale Friday, each is a game-time decision; each skated on his own Wednesday. ... If Blueger cannot play, Vancouver will have only 11 healthy forwards. ... Hirose was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Mikheyev, a forward who had ACL surgery in January, was cleared for contact Sunday and could return during a five-game road trip that starts Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers.