Oilers at Canucks
Oilers projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Philip Broberg -- Vincent Desharnais
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Markus Niemelainen (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (hip flexor)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Anthony Beauvillier
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Akito Hirose -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Carson Soucy (leg), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Teddy Blueger (bruised foot), Ilya Mikheyev (knee)
Status report
Ekholm is questionable to play Wednesday; the defenseman has been a full participant in practice since Monday after not playing during the preseason. If he does play, the Oilers would dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Campbell was first off the ice following the morning skate and is expected to start. ... Soucy, a defenseman, and Blueger, a center, each injured in the Canucks' preseason finale Friday, each is a game-time decision; each skated on his own Wednesday. ... If Blueger cannot play, Vancouver will have only 11 healthy forwards. ... Hirose was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Mikheyev, a forward who had ACL surgery in January, was cleared for contact Sunday and could return during a five-game road trip that starts Saturday at the Edmonton Oilers.