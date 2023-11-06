Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
DJ Smith vows to get Senators untracked, defends Tkachuk

Nicklas Backstrom unlikely to play this season for Washington GM says

Andersen out indefinitely with blood clotting issue

NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars tonight

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy returns before December

Q. Hughes, Talbot, McTavish 3 Stars of Week

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace

Women in Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets Andee Cochren

Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

NHL national television schedule for week of November 6-12

Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Oilers at Canucks

OILERS (2-7-1) at CANUCKS (8-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Hamblin was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday, giving the Oilers 12 healthy forwards after they played with 11 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Demko starts for the fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven. … Blueger skated with teammates Monday for the first time since the forward was injured during a preseason game, but coach Rick Tocchet said there's no timeline for his return.