Oilers at Canucks

OILERS (2-7-1) at CANUCKS (8-2-1)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele
Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Hamblin was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday, giving the Oilers 12 healthy forwards after they played with 11 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Demko starts for the fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven. … Blueger skated with teammates Monday for the first time since the forward was injured during a preseason game, but coach Rick Tocchet said there's no timeline for his return.