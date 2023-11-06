Oilers at Canucks

OILERS (2-7-1) at CANUCKS (8-2-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- William Foegele

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sam Lafferty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Mark Friedman

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Teddy Blueger (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Hamblin was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Sunday, giving the Oilers 12 healthy forwards after they played with 11 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Demko starts for the fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven. … Blueger skated with teammates Monday for the first time since the forward was injured during a preseason game, but coach Rick Tocchet said there's no timeline for his return.