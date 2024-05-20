3 Keys: Oilers at Canucks, Game 7 of Western 2nd Round

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks will attempt to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2011 when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena on Monday.

But they will have to do it without forward Brock Boeser, who will miss the game because of an undisclosed issue.

“He’s been a big part of our team. He’s scored some big goals for us. It’s a tough one but it’s next man up,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Monday.

“That’s the way you’ve got to approach it. That’s the way we’ve approached it all year.”

Tocchet said he learned Sunday that Boeser, the team’s co-leading scorer in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 12 points (seven goals, five assists), would not be available but would not elaborate about the nature of the ailment. In any event, center J.T. Miller, who also has 12 points (three goals, nine assists), will be leaned upon even more to provide offense for a Canuck team that has scored 18 goals in the first six games of this best-of-7 series.

The Canucks have not won a Game 7 in 13 years, their previous one coming in the Western Conference First Round in 2011 when they defeated the then-defending champion Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on an Alex Burrows overtime goal.

They are 6-6 all-time in Game 7 situations including 4-3 on home ice.

The Oilers, meanwhile, were in the Western Conference Final two years ago when they were swept in four games by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Edmonton is 7-4 in Game 7s all-time including 3-3 on road.

“I haven’t played in too many of these Game 7s and I feel you have to go through your regular routine, but you also have to understand that the intensity is going to go up,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “You’ve got to be ready for that.”

The winner Monday will face the Dallas Stars, who last played on Friday when they eliminated the Avalanche in six games. The Western Conference Final will open in Dallas on Thursday.

Home teams have a 115-81 record (.587) in the 196 all-time Game 7s including 2-0 this spring.

Here are 3 keys to the game:

1. Power Play Prowess

The Canucks lost 5-1 in Game 6 but had a chance to claw their way back when they got a two-man advantage for 55 seconds late in the second period trailing 3-1. They squandered it. Their power play went 0-for-5 in the loss including two opportunities in the first period where they failed to register a shot on goal.

Now they come into a do-or-die situation without Boeser, who often has served as the trigger man in the left face-off circle, a role he’s played effectively.

“There’s going to be certain guys who have to play certain positions at certain times,” Tocchet said. “It’s something we’re going to have to do. So there might be different combos at different times. It’s a big piece we’re missing but there’s opportunity for a lot of guys and we’re excited about that.”