McDavid says playing in Game 7 'something that you dream about'

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has played in two previous Stanley Cup Playoffs series-deciding games with the Edmonton Oilers and said he can take something from those experiences into Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

"It's good to have played in a couple of Game 7s, and it's not new to you," McDavid said Monday. "But that being said, you've only played in a couple; it's exciting there's going to be that excitement and anticipation there and I'm just looking forward to getting going."

Edmonton is 7-4 all time in Game 7, and 3-3 on the road. The last time the Oilers played a Game 7, they won 2-0 at home against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in 2022. McDavid had a goal and assist in the game and Mike Smith made 29 saves for the shutout.

McDavid's first Game 7 was in 2017, losing 2-1, on the road, against the Anaheim Ducks in the second round.

"It's something that you dream about, playing in a Game 7," McDavid said. "Especially as a Canadian kid in an all-Canadian series, knowing what it means to both fan bases, knowing what it means to the country, it's exciting."

The Oilers will use the same lineup from a 5-1 win in Game 6 in Edmonton on Saturday, which includes goalie Stuart Skinner, who was the back up in Games 4 and 5, and forward Sam Carrick, who remains in for Corey Perry on the fourth line.