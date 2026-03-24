Oilers at Mammoth projected lineups

OILERS (34-28-9) at MAMMOTH (37-28-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Josh Samanski -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
Jarry is expected to start after Ingram started the past five games. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.