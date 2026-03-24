Oilers at Mammoth projected lineups

OILERS (34-28-9) at MAMMOTH (37-28-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Josh Samanski -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

Jarry is expected to start after Ingram started the past five games. ... The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.