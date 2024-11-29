Oilers at Utah projected lineups

OILERS (11-9-2) at UTAH (9-10-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Juuso Valimaki
Michael Kesselring -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Hyman, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton is “hopeful that he’s playing" at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3. ... Lamoureux, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.