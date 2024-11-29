Oilers at Utah projected lineups

OILERS (11-9-2) at UTAH (9-10-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNW, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Juuso Valimaki

Michael Kesselring -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Hyman, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Edmonton is “hopeful that he’s playing" at the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3. ... Lamoureux, a defenseman, will not play after being injured in a 3-2 shootout win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.