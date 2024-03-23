Oilers at Maple Leafs

OILERS (42-21-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (39-20-9)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stetcher

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: TJ Brodie, Joseph Woll

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)

Status report

Desharnais will return after missing two games with a hand injury. ... Skinner is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Bertuzzi participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Saturday but remains a game-time decision after not practicing Friday; coach Sheldon Keefe said the forward will make the decision if he is able to play but said he “is not loving how he’s feeling right now.” ... Samsonov is expected to start after Woll made 18 saves in a 7-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Brodie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.