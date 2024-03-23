Oilers at Maple Leafs

OILERS (42-21-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (39-20-9)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stetcher
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Ilya Samsonov
Martin Jones
Scratched: TJ Brodie, Joseph Woll
Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Mitch Marner (high ankle sprain), Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness)
Status report
Desharnais will return after missing two games with a hand injury. ... Skinner is expected to make his fourth start in five games. ... Bertuzzi participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate Saturday but remains a game-time decision after not practicing Friday; coach Sheldon Keefe said the forward will make the decision if he is able to play but said he “is not loving how he’s feeling right now.” ... Samsonov is expected to start after Woll made 18 saves in a 7-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Brodie, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.