Henrique, Carrick, Stecher 'are going to fit right in' with Oilers, GM says

Forwards, defenseman added prior to Trade Deadline added for run at Stanley Cup

Henrique Carrick EDM feature TUNE IN today

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Ken Holland believes in team chemistry and did not want to ruin a good thing attempting to bolster the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Oilers added forwards Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick and defenseman Troy Stecher to their roster, and their general manager feels all will fit in well.

The three are expected to be in the lineup when Edmonton concludes a four-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNW, SN360, TVAS).

“Some of our players have known these guys,” Holland said. “They’ve played minor hockey or junior hockey with Adam and Sam, they told me they thought they’d be great additions especially in terms of the chemistry of the team. Chemistry is really good in our room, and I think we’re adding guys that are going to fit right in off the ice and the hope is that they’re going to have a smooth transition on the ice.”

Edmonton (38-21-3) has been the best team in the NHL since making a coaching change Nov. 12, hiring Kris Knoblauch to replace Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers are 35-12-2 under Knoblauch and Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey, who replaced assistant Dave Manson. Edmonton was last in the League standings after a 2-9-1 start but enters Sunday in second place in the Pacific Division.

Henrique and Carrick were acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Wednesday, in a trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stecher was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, for a fourth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft on Thursday. He is expected to provide depth for the Oilers’ blue line.

“Part of the move is to get a little more secondary scoring,” Holland said. “We’re hoping that Sam and Adam can pitch in with a little bit of secondary scoring.

“I think that Sam can play in the bottom six, and Adam can play in the top nine. They both can play center, they both can take draws, they both can [kill penalties]. So, I think we have some people that played left wing that can slide over and play right wing.”

The Oilers acquire Adam Henrique from the Ducks

Despite their slow start this season, the Oilers are back to being considered Stanley Cup contenders. Holland believes the three additions give them the necessary depth required for a long playoff run.

Perhaps as importantly, Edmonton added to its group without having to trade away a roster player.

“I thought [Thursday] was a great day for our team,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “Obviously, adding two great players, but great people as well, character guys that can help our room. Obviously their on-ice game is strong as well; two great additions, and the fact we don’t have to send anyone away helps a lot.”

Henrique and Carrick each made his Oilers debut in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and were in the lineup again for a 3-2 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Stecher was a healthy scratch against Buffalo but could play against Pittsburgh in the second game of a back-to-back.

Henrique had 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games with Anaheim prior to being traded. The 34-year-old reached the 2012 Stanley Cup Final with the New Jersey Devils, losing to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Carrick, 32, had 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 61 games for the Ducks.

Stecher, 29, had five points (one goal, four assists) in 47 games for the Coyotes.

“Certainly, I think they can bring some grit, some compete for sure,” McDavid said. “Adam is having a career year and is having good years, scoring goals and killing penalties and doing lots of really, really good things.

“Sam is just a hard player to play against; he makes it difficult for other teams. I know when we were in Anaheim, he makes it a long night on the face-off dot, plays hard and does all the right things.”

For all three, getting traded to a Stanley Cup contender provides a new lease on the season. Anaheim (23-37-3) and Arizona (26-33-5) are near the bottom of the Pacific and Central Divisions, respectively, and not likely to qualify for the playoffs.

“It’s an exciting time for me to get an opportunity for a playoff push and a deep run -- that’s what we play for,” Henrique said. “It is nice to be able to play center and wing and have that versatility a little bit. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.”

Playing in the Pacific with the Ducks the past seven seasons, Henrique is familiar with the offensive skill Edmonton has, led by McDavid and forward Leon Draisaitl. Henrique started his first game with the Oilers playing alongside Draisaitl and was on a line with forwards Evander Kane and Corey Perry against the Sabres.

“Playing against these guys is a challenge; we saw a lot of that in Anaheim, and being on the other side it’s exciting,” Henrique said. “For me, my game is just to go out there and not overcomplicate anything -- do a lot of the little things that can help the line, whatever that is, defensive zone, being low, playing there and then just looking to attack.

“Sometimes it takes a bit to get that chemistry, but hopefully we can get some of that right away.”

