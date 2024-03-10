Henrique, Carrick, Stecher 'are going to fit right in' with Oilers, GM says

Ken Holland believes in team chemistry and did not want to ruin a good thing attempting to bolster the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

The Oilers added forwards Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick and defenseman Troy Stecher to their roster, and their general manager feels all will fit in well.

The three are expected to be in the lineup when Edmonton concludes a four-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNW, SN360, TVAS).

“Some of our players have known these guys,” Holland said. “They’ve played minor hockey or junior hockey with Adam and Sam, they told me they thought they’d be great additions especially in terms of the chemistry of the team. Chemistry is really good in our room, and I think we’re adding guys that are going to fit right in off the ice and the hope is that they’re going to have a smooth transition on the ice.”

Edmonton (38-21-3) has been the best team in the NHL since making a coaching change Nov. 12, hiring Kris Knoblauch to replace Jay Woodcroft. The Oilers are 35-12-2 under Knoblauch and Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey, who replaced assistant Dave Manson. Edmonton was last in the League standings after a 2-9-1 start but enters Sunday in second place in the Pacific Division.

Henrique and Carrick were acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Wednesday, in a trade also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stecher was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft, for a fourth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft on Thursday. He is expected to provide depth for the Oilers’ blue line.

“Part of the move is to get a little more secondary scoring,” Holland said. “We’re hoping that Sam and Adam can pitch in with a little bit of secondary scoring.

“I think that Sam can play in the bottom six, and Adam can play in the top nine. They both can play center, they both can take draws, they both can [kill penalties]. So, I think we have some people that played left wing that can slide over and play right wing.”