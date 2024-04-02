Video Review: EDM @ STL – 16:13 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – No goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined that Evander Kane’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the St. Louis net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

Bedard named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals, Islanders highlight East wild-card race

Kekalainen hoping for another chance to be general manager in NHL

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov, MacKinnon tied in tight race for Art Ross

NHL Buzz: Hertl practices in noncontact jersey for 1st time with Golden Knights

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 2

Konin serves as Lightning emergency backup goalie against Red Wings

Wright scores in Kraken win against Sharks

Blues defeat Oilers in OT, gain in West wild card

Perfetti has 3 points, Jets edge Kings to end losing streak at 6

Canucks hungry to ‘ramp it up’ for return to Stanley Cup Playoffs

Perron breaks tie late, Red Wings end Lightning’s 9-game point streak

Earned culture essential to success, push to make playoffs

Mishkin talks writing novel, Lightning playoff chances in Q&A with NHL.com