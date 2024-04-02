Coach’s Challenge: EDM @ STL – 6:11 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton’s Zach Hyman impaired Jordan Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

