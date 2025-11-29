Skinner makes 26 saves, bounces back to help Oilers shut out Kraken

Nugent-Hopkins has goal, assist in return; Draisaitl, McDavid, Hyman each gets 2 points

Oilers at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Stuart Skinner rebounded from getting pulled in his previous start, making 26 saves for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Skinner allowed four goals on eight shots in the first period Tuesday before being removed in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. The shutout Saturday was his second of the season and the ninth of his NHL career.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (11-10-5), who had lost four of five.

Joey Daccord made 21 saves for the Kraken (11-7-6), who were shut out for the second time in three games and have lost three in a row.

Nugent-Hopkins, in his return from missing nine games with an undisclosed injury, made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 11:29 of the first period. He took a pass from Evan Bouchard at the bottom of the left face-off circle and scored with a chip over Daccord’s glove.

Draisaitl pushed it to 2-0 on a 3-on-2 rush at 12:30 of the second period, cutting to the slot and snapping a shot off the left post and in behind Daccord.

Hyman extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:51. He scored in the slot by redirecting Draisaitl’s centering pass through Daccord’s five-hole for his first goal of the season.

McDavid then made it 4-0 at 6:25 of the third period. He took a feed from Hyman in the left circle, waited out Daccord and lifted a shot into an open net from a sharp angle.

The Seattle power play went 0-for-6 after going 0-for-5 in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. The Edmonton power play went 2-for-2.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Nylander returns from illness for Maple Leafs

Avalanche cruise past Canadiens, extend point streak to 16

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hagel scores twice, Lightning defeat Rangers for 7th win in row

Stars name Keller 1st Star after death of father

Messier to help showcase GAME 7 brand, apparel at NHL Shop NYC

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Palmieri to have ACL surgery, out 6-8 months for Islanders

NHL Draft notebook: Malhotra making waves in rookie season with Brantford

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon favorite to win Hart after scorching start for Avalanche

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

NHL On Tap: Crosby continues pursuit of Penguins’ all-time scoring lead

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Predators hold off Blackhawks for 2nd road win in row

Johnston, Stars rally past Mammoth for 3rd win in row

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings