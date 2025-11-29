Skinner makes 26 saves, bounces back to help Oilers shut out Kraken

Skinner allowed four goals on eight shots in the first period Tuesday before being removed in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. The shutout Saturday was his second of the season and the ninth of his NHL career.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (11-10-5), who had lost four of five.

Joey Daccord made 21 saves for the Kraken (11-7-6), who were shut out for the second time in three games and have lost three in a row.

Nugent-Hopkins, in his return from missing nine games with an undisclosed injury, made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 11:29 of the first period. He took a pass from Evan Bouchard at the bottom of the left face-off circle and scored with a chip over Daccord’s glove.

Draisaitl pushed it to 2-0 on a 3-on-2 rush at 12:30 of the second period, cutting to the slot and snapping a shot off the left post and in behind Daccord.

Hyman extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 18:51. He scored in the slot by redirecting Draisaitl’s centering pass through Daccord’s five-hole for his first goal of the season.

McDavid then made it 4-0 at 6:25 of the third period. He took a feed from Hyman in the left circle, waited out Daccord and lifted a shot into an open net from a sharp angle.

The Seattle power play went 0-for-6 after going 0-for-5 in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. The Edmonton power play went 2-for-2.