Petersen helps Flyers end Kings' 8-game point streak
Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Zizing 'Em Up: Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award
Barrasso, Lundqvist, Vernon have unique bond on way to Hall of Fame
Turgeon’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction follows similar Little League honor
Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame, Ferraro says
Lacroix to be honored by grandson's Hall of Fame induction speech
Keller gets 3 points, Coyotes score 7 in win against Predators
Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals defeat Islanders
Senators pull away from Flames, end 5-game home skid
Guhle, Canadiens recover for OT win against Bruins
Nylander extends point streak to 15, Maple Leafs surge past Canucks
Kochetkov makes 22 saves, Hurricanes blank Lightning
Predators celebrate O'Reilly's 1,000th career game
Jarry makes 35 saves, Penguins shut out Sabres for 4th straight win
Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets
Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Hyman scores natural hat trick, Oilers top Kraken to end skid at 4 

Schwartz has goal in 4th straight for Seattle, extends point streak to 9

Recap: Oilers at Kraken 11.11.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Zach Hyman scored a natural hat trick in the first period, and the Edmonton Oilers ended their four-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Dylan Holloway scored, and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves for the Oilers (3-9-1), who had lost eight of their past nine (1-7-1).

Jaden Schwartz scored in his fourth straight game to extend his point streak to nine games for the Kraken (5-7-3), who have lost three of four. Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on 17 shots in the first period before being replaced by Joey Daccord, who stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

Hyman made it 1-0 at 9:56 off a 2-on-1 rush with Evander Kane. Hyman took a pass from Kane, made a move to his backhand, and roofed it over Grubauer’s blocker.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 14:09 when he found an Evan Bouchard rebound loose in the slot and slapped it into an open net on the power play.

Hyman pushed it to 3-0 at 18:40, completing the natural hat trick. After a scramble around the crease, Hyman found the loose puck again and lifted it over Grubauer.

Holloway made it 4-0 at 19:42 of the first when a Cody Ceci shot from the point went wide but got deflected off the end boards by Ryan McLeod. The puck caromed to Holloway at the side of the net, who shot it over the right pad of Grubauer.

Schwartz scored at 2:25 of the third period for the 4-1 final with a power-play goal after redirecting an Eeli Tolvanen pass by Skinner. Schwartz has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during his point streak.