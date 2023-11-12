Hyman scores natural hat trick, Oilers top Kraken to end skid at 4 

Dylan Holloway scored, and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves for the Oilers (3-9-1), who had lost eight of their past nine (1-7-1).

Jaden Schwartz scored in his fourth straight game to extend his point streak to nine games for the Kraken (5-7-3), who have lost three of four. Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on 17 shots in the first period before being replaced by Joey Daccord, who stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

Hyman made it 1-0 at 9:56 off a 2-on-1 rush with Evander Kane. Hyman took a pass from Kane, made a move to his backhand, and roofed it over Grubauer’s blocker.

Hyman made it 2-0 at 14:09 when he found an Evan Bouchard rebound loose in the slot and slapped it into an open net on the power play.

Hyman pushed it to 3-0 at 18:40, completing the natural hat trick. After a scramble around the crease, Hyman found the loose puck again and lifted it over Grubauer.

Holloway made it 4-0 at 19:42 of the first when a Cody Ceci shot from the point went wide but got deflected off the end boards by Ryan McLeod. The puck caromed to Holloway at the side of the net, who shot it over the right pad of Grubauer.

Schwartz scored at 2:25 of the third period for the 4-1 final with a power-play goal after redirecting an Eeli Tolvanen pass by Skinner. Schwartz has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during his point streak.