Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (4-3-1) at KRAKEN (4-2-2)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Isaac Howard -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane

Matthew Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

David Tomasek -- Noah Philp -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, John Hayden, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Montour will return after missing four games following the death of his brother. ... McCann was moved to injured reserve; Kraken coach Lane Lambert said the forward is still day to day but was placed on IR to manage the team’s roster. … Kakko, a forward, skated with the team Saturday as he continues to progress toward a return from a broken hand sustained during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.

