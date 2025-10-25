Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (4-3-1) at KRAKEN (4-2-2)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, SN1, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Isaac Howard -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane
Matthew Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin
Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
David Tomasek -- Noah Philp -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Berkly Catton -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, John Hayden, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Montour will return after missing four games following the death of his brother. ... McCann was moved to injured reserve; Kraken coach Lane Lambert said the forward is still day to day but was placed on IR to manage the team’s roster. … Kakko, a forward, skated with the team Saturday as he continues to progress toward a return from a broken hand sustained during a preseason game at the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 24.