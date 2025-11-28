Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (10-10-5) at KRAKEN (11-6-6)

4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Connor Clattenburg

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Tomasek

Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday. … Roslovic, a forward, is expected to miss a “couple weeks,” according to Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. He was injured blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return from an undisclosed injury. The forward has not played since a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8. … Kakko, a forward, is expected to return from a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 13. … Schwartz, a winger, is expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday.