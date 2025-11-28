Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (10-10-5) at KRAKEN (11-6-6)
4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Henrique -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Connor Clattenburg
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Tomasek
Injured: Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jake Walman (lower body), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday. … Roslovic, a forward, is expected to miss a “couple weeks,” according to Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch. He was injured blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. … Nugent-Hopkins is expected to return from an undisclosed injury. The forward has not played since a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8. … Kakko, a forward, is expected to return from a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 13. … Schwartz, a winger, is expected to miss six weeks with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Wednesday.