Oilers at Kraken

OILERS (2-9-1) at KRAKEN (5-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan McLeod -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner
Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Tye Kartye
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Skinner is expected to start for the third straight game after making 15 saves in a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Grubauer will start his second straight game after making 23 saves in a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Eberle, who was cut by a skate at Seattle’s practice Wednesday, skated on his own at the morning skate. The forward is not expected to play. … Tanev was a full participant at the morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his 14th straight game.