Oilers at Kraken

OILERS (2-9-1) at KRAKEN (5-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TVAS2, CITY, SN, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan McLeod -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Sam Gagner

Raphael Lavoie -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Brown (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Tye Kartye

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Brandon Tanev (lower body), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Skinner is expected to start for the third straight game after making 15 saves in a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Grubauer will start his second straight game after making 23 saves in a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Eberle, who was cut by a skate at Seattle’s practice Wednesday, skated on his own at the morning skate. The forward is not expected to play. … Tanev was a full participant at the morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his 14th straight game.