Oilers at Kraken projected lineups

OILERS (41-25-5) at KRAKEN (30-36-6)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, SNP, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Max Jones -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body), Alec Regula (knee), Stuart Skinner (head)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jani Nyman

Eeli Tolvanen -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Chandler Stephenson (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. … Skinner is not on the trip; the goalie left at 6:34 of the third period Wednesday after he was inadvertently hit in the head when Stars forward Mikko Rantanen cut in front of the net; Rodrigue was recalled on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Pickard. … With the recall of Rodrigue, Derek Ryan, a center, was loaned to Bakersfield, leaving Edmonton with 11 healthy forwards. ... Emberson is expected to dress as a seventh defenseman after being a healthy scratch Wednesday. … Stephenson, a center, skated in a regular jersey Thursday for the first time since leaving a 4-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on March 19 with an upper-body injury; he is not expected to play.

