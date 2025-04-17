SAN JOSE -- Connor McDavid had an assist to reach 100 points in a season for the eighth time, and the Edmonton Oilers shut out the San Jose Sharks 3-0 at SAP Center on Wednesday.
McDavid reaches 100 points for 8th time, Oilers shut out Sharks
Skinner makes 18 saves for Edmonton; San Jose finishes season with 11th straight loss
Ty Emberson had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (48-29-5), who won four of their final five games (4-1-0). Stuart Skinner made 18 saves.
"When you get a shutout, you have a lot to give your teammates for that," Skinner said.
Edmonton finished third in the Pacific Division and will play the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"We definitely would like better health, and we look like we are getting close to that," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "The majority of the guys are gonna be ready for Game 1."
McDavid became the fourth player in NHL history with at least eight career 100-point seasons, following Wayne Gretzky (15), Mario Lemieux (10), and Marcel Dionne (8).
Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Sharks (20-50-12), who lost their final 11 games of the season (0-8-3).
"I liked our effort. I thought our guys worked hard. I didn't think we worked smart at times," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's probably been the issue for the majority of the season."
Emberson gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 8:20 of the first period with a wrist shot that beat Georgiev over the blocker.
"Just making sure we're above pucks. Not turning it over," Emberson said. "We were getting pucks in deep and just making sure that we don't give them anything easy."
Max Jones pushed the Oilers lead to 2-0 at 10:17 of the second period. Adam Henrique passed a puck from behind the net to the top of the crease, and Jones beat Georgiev by the blocker.
Corey Perry fired the puck into the empty net from center ice at 17:23 of the third period for the 3-0 final.
"The biggest thing is probably consistency," Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun said. "When we showed flashes of competing with the top teams, the difference between us and them is just [play hard] for three periods."
NOTES: McDavid became the 13th player in NHL history with at least five consecutive 100-point seasons and first since Steve Yzerman extended his run to six in 1992-93. ... Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, finished his rookie season with 25 goals and 38 assists, leading the Sharks with 63 points. The 63 points are a franchise rookie record (Pat Falloon; 59 points, 1991-92).