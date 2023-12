Oilers at Sharks

OILERS (15-15-1) at SHARKS (9-23-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Ben Gleason, Sam Gagner

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Alexander Barabanov

Kevin Labanc -- Jack Studnicka -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Henry Thrun

Magnus Chrona

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (illness), Jacob MacDonald (lower body) Givani Smith (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body)

Status report

Skinner will start after making 31 saves in a 4-3 win at the New York Rangers on Friday. ... Chrona will make his second appearance and first start this season after Kahkonen made 38 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Carpenter will be a game-time decision; the forward, who missed 10 games with an undisclosed injury, was activated from injured reserve Thursday. ... Smith, a forward who has missed two games, was placed on injured reserve Thursday.