Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

OILERS (39-29-10) at SHARKS (37-32-7)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie
Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Josh Samanski
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. ... Ingram is expected to start after Jarry allowed six goals on 31 shots at Utah. ... Klingberg could return after not playing in seven straight games due to injury or being a healthy scratch. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, will come out of the lineup. ... Gaudette will play after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. ... Dellandrea, a forward, comes out.