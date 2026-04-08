Oilers at Sharks projected lineups

OILERS (39-29-10) at SHARKS (37-32-7)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Colton Dach -- Jason Dickinson -- Trent Frederic

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Josh Samanski

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder)

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Igor Chernyshov -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. ... Ingram is expected to start after Jarry allowed six goals on 31 shots at Utah. ... Klingberg could return after not playing in seven straight games due to injury or being a healthy scratch. ... Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, will come out of the lineup. ... Gaudette will play after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. ... Dellandrea, a forward, comes out.