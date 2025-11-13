Situation Room Initiated Challenge: EDM @ PHI – 19:36 of the Third Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation:

Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Travis Konecny’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 36.8 seconds (19:23 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

AHL notebook: Fowler, Murashov among top goalies in Eastern Conference

Super 16: Landeskog of Avalanche, Devils captain Hischier among stars from Europe 

Roslovic scores in OT to propel Oilers past Flyers

Panarin has 4 assists, Rangers defeat Lightning for 5th straight road win

NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss

Mammoth host Make-A-Wish kid for day

Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

Luke Grahame making hockey more accessible through ‘Rink Dude’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Panthers equipment manager sets record wearing jerseys

Lightning ‘starting to find their way’ after sluggish start, Coburn says

Wilsby to play at home in NHL Global Series Sweden with Predators after adversity

Predators miss Josi 'tremendously' at Global Series

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Larsson 'really happy' to be in Sweden as Penguins' 3rd goalie for Global Series