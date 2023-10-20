Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers

Joel Farabee and Sean Walker scored and Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett each had two assists for Philadelphia (3-1-0). Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton (1-3-0). Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

Farabee finished a give-and-go with Bobby Brink at 15:50 of the first period to make it 1-0.

Atkinson gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 3:54 of the second period. Tippett stole the puck from Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard deep in the Oilers zone, spun past him and backhanded a centering pass that Atkinson tipped past Campbell.

Hyman made it 2-1 at 15:23, backhanding a puck past Hart from the crease. Oilers forward Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists).

Walker scored his first goal with the Flyers and his first NHL short-handed goal to make it 3-1 at 18:29, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush with Farabee and scoring past Campbell's blocker.

Atkinson's second goal made it 4-1 at 4:17 of the third period. It's his first two-goal game since March 5, 2022; the forward missed last season because of a neck injury.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had his goal streak ended at three games, one short of the Edmonton record to start a season.

Flyers defenseman Marc Staal sustained an upper-body injury at 4:24 of the second period and did not return.