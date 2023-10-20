Latest News

Forsberg gets 1st goal since injury, Predators ease past Rangers

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Jets, win 5th straight to start season

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs in home opener

Huberdeau scores for Flames in tight win against Sabres

Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Canucks to end losing streak at 3

NHL team theme night celebrations

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

Ryan Huska talks Calgary Flames on atTheRink podcast

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Atkinson scores twice, Flyers shut down Oilers

Hart makes 22 saves for Philadelphia; McDavid extends point streak to 4 for Edmonton

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Cam Atkinson scored two goals for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Joel Farabee and Sean Walker scored and Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett each had two assists for Philadelphia (3-1-0). Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton (1-3-0). Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

Farabee finished a give-and-go with Bobby Brink at 15:50 of the first period to make it 1-0.

Atkinson gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 3:54 of the second period. Tippett stole the puck from Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard deep in the Oilers zone, spun past him and backhanded a centering pass that Atkinson tipped past Campbell.

Hyman made it 2-1 at 15:23, backhanding a puck past Hart from the crease. Oilers forward Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists).

Walker scored his first goal with the Flyers and his first NHL short-handed goal to make it 3-1 at 18:29, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush with Farabee and scoring past Campbell's blocker.

Atkinson's second goal made it 4-1 at 4:17 of the third period. It's his first two-goal game since March 5, 2022; the forward missed last season because of a neck injury.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had his goal streak ended at three games, one short of the Edmonton record to start a season.

Flyers defenseman Marc Staal sustained an upper-body injury at 4:24 of the second period and did not return.