Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season
Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1
Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win
Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals
Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Oilers at Flyers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
OILERS (1-2-0) at FLYERS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Broberg

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Morgan Frost, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Desharnais is expected to replace Broberg on the third defense pair. ... Campbell will start consecutive games after making 43 saves in a 6-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "I thought he earned another start given his play," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. ... Tippett will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Ristolainen took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman remains day to day. ... Frost, a forward, will be scratched for the second straight game. ... Hart will make his fourth consecutive start after making 26 saves in a 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.