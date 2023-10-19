Oilers at Flyers

OILERS (1-2-0) at FLYERS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Broberg

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Sean Walker

Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Morgan Frost, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Desharnais is expected to replace Broberg on the third defense pair. ... Campbell will start consecutive games after making 43 saves in a 6-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "I thought he earned another start given his play," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. ... Tippett will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Ristolainen took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman remains day to day. ... Frost, a forward, will be scratched for the second straight game. ... Hart will make his fourth consecutive start after making 26 saves in a 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.