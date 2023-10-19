Oilers at Flyers

OILERS (1-2-0) at FLYERS (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Warren Foegele -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown
Adam Erne -- Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Philip Broberg
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Sean Walker
Emil Andrae -- Nick Seeler
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Morgan Frost, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Status report
Desharnais is expected to replace Broberg on the third defense pair. ... Campbell will start consecutive games after making 43 saves in a 6-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. "I thought he earned another start given his play," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. ... Tippett will play after taking a maintenance day Wednesday. ... Ristolainen took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman remains day to day. ... Frost, a forward, will be scratched for the second straight game. ... Hart will make his fourth consecutive start after making 26 saves in a 2-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.