Oilers at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (7-6-4) at FLYERS (8-5-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Hyman took part in the morning skate, but did not do line rushes. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the forward could make his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday or the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Hyman last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. ... Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, is expected to be out the remainder of the week. ... Foerster took part in an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said. The forward has missed four games because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 1.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Matthews injured in Maple Leafs loss

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Panthers equipment manager sets record wearing jerseys

Lightning ‘starting to find their way’ after sluggish start, Coburn says

Wilsby to play at home in NHL Global Series Sweden with Predators after adversity

Predators miss Josi 'tremendously' at Global Series

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Larsson 'really happy' to be in Sweden as Penguins' 3rd goalie for Global Series

Blue Jackets end 4-game skid, overcome Kraken in shootout

Morrissey has 3 points, Jets hold off Canucks to end 3-game slide

Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal since 2022, Avalanche defeat Ducks

Celebrini helps Sharks rally, top Wild in OT for 4th straight win

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Pastrnak scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Maple Leafs to win 7th in row

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings