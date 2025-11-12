Oilers at Flyers projected lineups

OILERS (7-6-4) at FLYERS (8-5-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TVAS2, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Nicolas Deslauriers, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Hyman took part in the morning skate, but did not do line rushes. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said the forward could make his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday or the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Hyman last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. ... Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, is expected to be out the remainder of the week. ... Foerster took part in an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision, coach Rick Tocchet said. The forward has missed four games because of a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 1.