Oilers at Flyers projected lineups

OILERS (34-17-4) at FLYERS (24-26-7)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Troy Stecher, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Evander Kane (hip/knee), Alec Regula (knee)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
Savoie will make his NHL debut, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday; a roster move will need to be made to officially call him up from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. ... McDavid did not practice Friday due to traveling from the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston but will play. ... Poehling, Tippett, Ristolainen and Zamula are healthy and options to play Saturday after each missed time because of an upper-body injury. Poehling missed 11 games, Tippett was out five, Ristolainen missed three and Zamula missed eight. ... Pelletier is expected to make his Flyers debut; he had been acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30 but had been unable to play because of delays to his immigration paperwork. ... Sanheim and Konecny each is expected to play after missing practice Friday to travel from the 4 Nations Face-Off.