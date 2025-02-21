Oilers at Flyers projected lineups

OILERS (34-17-4) at FLYERS (24-26-7)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Matt Savoie -- Leon Draisaitl -- Vasily Podkolzin

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stecher, Kasperi Kapanen

Injured: Evander Kane (hip/knee), Alec Regula (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

Savoie will make his NHL debut, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday; a roster move will need to be made to officially call him up from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. ... McDavid did not practice Friday due to traveling from the 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston but will play. ... Poehling, Tippett, Ristolainen and Zamula are healthy and options to play Saturday after each missed time because of an upper-body injury. Poehling missed 11 games, Tippett was out five, Ristolainen missed three and Zamula missed eight. ... Pelletier is expected to make his Flyers debut; he had been acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30 but had been unable to play because of delays to his immigration paperwork. ... Sanheim and Konecny each is expected to play after missing practice Friday to travel from the 4 Nations Face-Off.