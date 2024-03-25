OTTAWA -- Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal of the season for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.
Hyman scores No. 50 for Oilers in loss to Senators
Chychrun breaks tie late in 3rd for Ottawa, which rallies with 4 straight goals
Hyman tapped in a centering pass from Connor McDavid on the power play to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 3:34 of the second period.
Jakob Chychrun scored twice, and Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (30-36-4), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves in his second of back-to-back starts; he made 20 saves in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Evan Bouchard had three assists, McDavid had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 11 saves for the Oilers (42-23-4), who have lost back-to-back games after a 5-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Stutzle cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2 at 4:48 of the second period, keeping on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Pickard blocker side with a wrist shot from the left circle.
Batherson tied it 3-3 at 16:30 with a power-play goal, scoring a wrist shot from the left circle.
Chychrun gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead at 16:57 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle.
Parker Kelly scored an empty-net goal at 19:20 for the 5-3 final.
Adam Henrique gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 3:49 of the first period, putting in a seam pass from Mattias Ekholm at the right post.
Chychrun tied it 1-1 at 5:37 on the power play when Batherson found him with a saucer pass over an outstretched Vincent Desharnais for a one-timer below the right circle.
Leon Draisaitl made it 2-1 at 1:38 of the second period with a one-timer from below the right circle on the power play.