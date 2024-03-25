Hyman scores No. 50 for Oilers in loss to Senators

Chychrun breaks tie late in 3rd for Ottawa, which rallies with 4 straight goals

Recap: Oilers at Senators 3.24.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal of the season for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Hyman tapped in a centering pass from Connor McDavid on the power play to give the Oilers a 3-1 lead at 3:34 of the second period.

Jakob Chychrun scored twice, and Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (30-36-4), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves in his second of back-to-back starts; he made 20 saves in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Evan Bouchard had three assists, McDavid had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 11 saves for the Oilers (42-23-4), who have lost back-to-back games after a 5-3 defeat against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Stutzle cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2 at 4:48 of the second period, keeping on a 2-on-1 rush and beating Pickard blocker side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Batherson tied it 3-3 at 16:30 with a power-play goal, scoring a wrist shot from the left circle.

Chychrun gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead at 16:57 of the third period on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle.

Parker Kelly scored an empty-net goal at 19:20 for the 5-3 final.

Adam Henrique gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 3:49 of the first period, putting in a seam pass from Mattias Ekholm at the right post.

Chychrun tied it 1-1 at 5:37 on the power play when Batherson found him with a saucer pass over an outstretched Vincent Desharnais for a one-timer below the right circle.

Leon Draisaitl made it 2-1 at 1:38 of the second period with a one-timer from below the right circle on the power play.

