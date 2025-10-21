Oilers at Senators projected lineups

OILERS (2-3-1) at SENATORS (2-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
Trent Frederic -- Noah Philp -- Matt Savoie
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher
Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- David Perron
Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Walman will make his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. … Kapanen, a forward, will miss up to six weeks after he sustained an undisclosed injury during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his lines during the morning skate, promoting Draisaitl and Podkolzin to the first line, and Nugent-Hopkins and Mangiapane down to the second. Roslovic will take Kapanen’s spot on the second line. … Spence was the extra defenseman during the morning skate, which indicates Matinpalo could play after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.