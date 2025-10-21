Oilers at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (2-3-1) at SENATORS (2-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Trent Frederic -- Noah Philp -- Matt Savoie

Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- David Tomasek

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Troy Stecher

Injured: Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- David Perron

Olle Lycksell -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Walman will make his season debut after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. … Kapanen, a forward, will miss up to six weeks after he sustained an undisclosed injury during a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch juggled his lines during the morning skate, promoting Draisaitl and Podkolzin to the first line, and Nugent-Hopkins and Mangiapane down to the second. Roslovic will take Kapanen’s spot on the second line. … Spence was the extra defenseman during the morning skate, which indicates Matinpalo could play after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.

