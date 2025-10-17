Horvat scores hat trick, Islanders defeat Oilers for 1st win

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (1-3-0), and David Rittich made 31 saves in his New York debut. Matthew Schaefer had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) to begin his NHL career.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (2-1-1) in their first regulation loss of the season, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Horvat’s first goal, on a short-handed breakaway, tied the game 2-2 at 17:56 of the second period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau sprung Horvat with a pass from the Islanders zone before Horvat beat Skinner blocker side from the low slot.

Rittich denied McDavid’s breakaway try at 18:51.

Horvat gave New York a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 15:14 of the third period after Barzal fed him at the left hash marks for a one-timer.

Horvat completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:51 for the 4-2 final.

Barzal put the Islanders up 1-0 at 16:23 of the first period for their lead of the season. After stripping Evan Bouchard in the neutral zone, Barzal went backhand to forehand on a breakaway and beat Skinner high glove side from the top of the crease.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:40, finishing a give-and-go with McDavid from low in the right circle.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead on the rush at 8:53 of the second, snapping a shot from the left circle to the far side.