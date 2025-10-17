Horvat scores hat trick, Islanders defeat Oilers for 1st win

Barzal has goal, assist in victory; Rittich makes 31 saves in New York debut

Oilers at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Bo Horvat scored a natural hat trick to help the New York Islanders to their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena on Thursday.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (1-3-0), and David Rittich made 31 saves in his New York debut. Matthew Schaefer had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists) to begin his NHL career.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (2-1-1) in their first regulation loss of the season, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Horvat’s first goal, on a short-handed breakaway, tied the game 2-2 at 17:56 of the second period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau sprung Horvat with a pass from the Islanders zone before Horvat beat Skinner blocker side from the low slot.

Rittich denied McDavid’s breakaway try at 18:51.

Horvat gave New York a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 15:14 of the third period after Barzal fed him at the left hash marks for a one-timer.

Horvat completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:51 for the 4-2 final.

Barzal put the Islanders up 1-0 at 16:23 of the first period for their lead of the season. After stripping Evan Bouchard in the neutral zone, Barzal went backhand to forehand on a breakaway and beat Skinner high glove side from the top of the crease.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:40, finishing a give-and-go with McDavid from low in the right circle.

Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead on the rush at 8:53 of the second, snapping a shot from the left circle to the far side.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

Cozens ties it late, Senators top Kraken in shootout to end 3-game skid

Matthews scores in OT, lifts Maple Leafs past Rangers

Caufield’s 2nd goal of game lifts Canadiens past Predators late in OT

Meier has 2 points, Devils defeat Panthers for 3rd straight win

Avalanche defeat Blue Jackets, extend season-opening point streak to 5

Scheifele scores 2 more, lifts Jets past Flyers

Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Hart joins Golden Knights on professional tryout contract

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'Miracle on Ice' members honor late teammate Pavelich at gala fundraiser

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats