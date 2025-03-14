Oilers at Islanders projected lineups

OILERS (37-24-4) at ISLANDERS (29-28-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SNW, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Max Jones -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry
Jake Walman -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee), Mattias Janmark (illness)
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin, Mike Reilly
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Pickard will start after Skinner made 19 saves Thursday. ... Janmark, a forward did not play at New Jersey. ... Boqvist, a defenseman, will not play after being injured during a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Mayfield will re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.