Oilers at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (22-15-1) at CANADIENS (17-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Kemp, Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard  -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble  -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Status report

Skinner will make his seventh start in nine games after Pickard made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … McLeod did not take part in the Oilers morning skate because of an illness but is expected to play, coach Kris Knoblauch said; Gagner took his place in line rushes and would enter the lineup if McLeod is unable to play. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Anderson, a forward, will miss his first game this season. ... Roy will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and five of the past eight. … Barron, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since being left out of the lineup the first three games of the season.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
first five players added to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend via fan vote

Makar, Georgiev added to NHL All-Star via fan vote
NHL Buzz news and notes January 13

NHL Buzz: Scheifele out for Jets against Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 13 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 13
CHL notebook Vegas prospect Mathieu Cataford making strides

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford making strides in QMJHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 13

NHL Morning Skate for January 13
Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild game recap January 12

Flyers rally to top Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 13

On Tap: MacKinnon-Matthews matchup, Oilers’ bid for record highlight 16-game schedule
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers