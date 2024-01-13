Oilers at Canadiens

OILERS (22-15-1) at CANADIENS (17-18-6)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Kemp, Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron
Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Status report
Skinner will make his seventh start in nine games after Pickard made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … McLeod did not take part in the Oilers morning skate because of an illness but is expected to play, coach Kris Knoblauch said; Gagner took his place in line rushes and would enter the lineup if McLeod is unable to play. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Anderson, a forward, will miss his first game this season. ... Roy will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and five of the past eight. … Barron, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since being left out of the lineup the first three games of the season.