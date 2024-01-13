Oilers at Canadiens

OILERS (22-15-1) at CANADIENS (17-18-6)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Mattias Janmark

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Kemp, Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Justin Barron

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Status report

Skinner will make his seventh start in nine games after Pickard made 15 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. … McLeod did not take part in the Oilers morning skate because of an illness but is expected to play, coach Kris Knoblauch said; Gagner took his place in line rushes and would enter the lineup if McLeod is unable to play. … Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games. ... Anderson, a forward, will miss his first game this season. ... Roy will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Kovacevic will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and five of the past eight. … Barron, a defenseman, will be scratched for the first time since being left out of the lineup the first three games of the season.