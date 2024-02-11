Kings shut out Oilers in Hiller's debut as coach

Rittich makes 27 saves, Byfield has 2 goals, assist for Los Angeles

Recap: Oilers @ Kings 2.10.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings won their first game under interim coach Jim Hiller, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Hiller replaced Todd McLellan, who was fired after five seasons on Feb. 2.

Quinton Byfield had two goals and an assist, and David Rittich made 27 saves for his fifth NHL shutout for the Kings (24-15-10), who were playing their first game since Jan. 31.

Stuart Skinner made 23 saves for the Oilers (30-17-1), who went 1-2-0 on their three-game road trip after winning 16 straight prior to the All-Star break.

Pierre-Luc Dubois put the Kings up 1-0 at 2:38 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle on the power play.

Trevor Lewis scored 49 seconds later to make it 2-0. He finished a pass from Byfield in the right circle on a 2-on-1.

Byfield gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead at 7:06 of the third period, putting in the rebound of Vladislav Gavrikov's initial shot from the bottom left circle with Edmonton defenseman Vincent Desharnais screening Skinner.

Byfield then scored an empty-net goal at 17:18 for the 4-0 final.

