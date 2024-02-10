Oilers at Kings

OILERS (30-16-1) at KINGS (23-15-10)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais

Mattias Ekholm -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Skinner will start after Pickard made 24 saves at Anaheim. ... The Kings will play their first game under interim coach Jim Hiller, who took over after Todd McLellan was fired Feb. 2. ... Los Angeles held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Arvidsson returned to practice this week and is expected to play during the Kings' upcoming four-game road trip that begins at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday; the forward has not played this season because of a back injury that required surgery. ... Rittich is expected to make his third straight start.