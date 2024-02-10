Oilers at Kings

OILERS (30-16-1) at KINGS (23-15-10)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Vincent Desharnais
Mattias Ekholm -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Evan Bouchard
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Skinner will start after Pickard made 24 saves at Anaheim. ... The Kings will play their first game under interim coach Jim Hiller, who took over after Todd McLellan was fired Feb. 2. ... Los Angeles held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Arvidsson returned to practice this week and is expected to play during the Kings' upcoming four-game road trip that begins at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday; the forward has not played this season because of a back injury that required surgery. ... Rittich is expected to make his third straight start.