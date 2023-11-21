Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers

Evander Kane scored for Edmonton (5-11-1), which has lost two straight. Calvin Pickard made 27 saves in his first NHL game since March 27, 2022.

“We’re trying to keep the puck out of the net, obviously,” said McDavid, the Oilers captain. “That is our main focus and, obviously, we have not done that for a number of reasons. We’re always trying to defend.

"There's lots of fight. I don't think the resiliency is gone. I think you're seeing lots of fight. I thought tonight was an emotional game, it could've gone either way again, and obviously we find ourselves on the wrong side. Like everyone keeps saying, we're in the business of winning, and we have to find a way to win."

McDavid gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 5:59 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from a sharp angle below the right circle.