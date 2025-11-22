Oilers at Panthers projected lineups

OILERS (9-9-5) at PANTHERS (11-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, CITY, SN360
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane
Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman
Connor Clattenburg -- David Tomasek -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Jake Walman (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist
Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
Walman will not play and is day to day after the defenseman was injured blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; coach Kris Knoblauch said Walman could return next week. … Philp, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Clattenburg will make his NHL debut after being recalled form Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.