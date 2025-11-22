Oilers at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

OILERS (9-9-5) at PANTHERS (11-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNW, CITY, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Andrew Mangiapane

Trent Frederic -- Adam Henrique -- Zach Hyman

Connor Clattenburg -- David Tomasek -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Jake Walman (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (upper body), Curtis Lazar (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Walman will not play and is day to day after the defenseman was injured blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; coach Kris Knoblauch said Walman could return next week. … Philp, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Clattenburg will make his NHL debut after being recalled form Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

