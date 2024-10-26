Oilers at Red Wings projected lineups

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (3-4-1) at RED WINGS (4-4-0)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday. ... Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde juggled his lines during a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, moving Veleno to the second line in place of Tarasenko. … The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

