Oilers at Red Wings projected lineups

OILERS (3-4-1) at RED WINGS (4-4-0)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak – Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Jonatan Berggren -- Marco Kasper -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Olli Maatta
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday. ... Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde juggled his lines during a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, moving Veleno to the second line in place of Tarasenko. … The Oilers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.