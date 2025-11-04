Oilers at Stars projected lineups

OILERS (6-5-3) at STARS (6-3-3)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Alec Regula, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Tyler Seguin -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Regula, a defenseman, was activated off injured reserve Tuesday; he has not played since Oct. 11 after a collision with Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane. It’s possible he could play with Edmonton playing back-to-back games, likely replacing Emberson on the bottom pair. … Faksa is a game-time decision, per Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. If he cannot play, they will likely dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen, with Capobianco drawing into the lineup. … Hintz, a center, participated in the morning skate but is still a few days away from returning. … DeSmith will get the start in goal after the birth of Oettinger’s first child on Sunday.