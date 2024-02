Oilers at Stars

OILERS (31-18-1) at STARS (34-14-6)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Sam Steel

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower body fracture), Nils Lundkvist (concussion-like symptoms)

Status report

Pickard will start for the first time since Feb. 9, when he made 24 saves in a 5-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks. ... The Stars held an optional practice Friday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, is being evaluated after being injured during the first period of a 9-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Thursday; his status for Saturday is unknown.