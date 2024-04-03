Oilers at Stars

OILERS (45-23-5) at STARS (47-19-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday . ... Pickard will make his second start in three games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Tanev is expected to play after appearing to sustain an injury when he was checked into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during a 3-0 win Saturday. ... Oettinger will start for the sixth time in seven games.