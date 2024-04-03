Oilers at Stars

OILERS (45-23-5) at STARS (47-19-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SN360
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Corey Perry
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
The Oilers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues on Monday . ... Pickard will make his second start in three games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Tanev is expected to play after appearing to sustain an injury when he was checked into the boards by Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson during a 3-0 win Saturday. ... Oettinger will start for the sixth time in seven games.