Oilers at Avalanche

OILERS (49-26-6) at AVALANCHE (49-25-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg -- Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Brandon Duhaime
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Sean Walker -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Samuel Girard (concussion)
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. ... Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Skinner is expected to make his third start in four games. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Annunen will start. ... Girard, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol. … Coach Jared Bednar said he gave certain top players the option to rest Thursday, but all of them declined.