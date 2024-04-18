Oilers at Avalanche

OILERS (49-26-6) at AVALANCHE (49-25-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg -- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Sean Walker -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Samuel Girard (concussion)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. ... Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Skinner is expected to make his third start in four games. ... The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Annunen will start. ... Girard, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol. … Coach Jared Bednar said he gave certain top players the option to rest Thursday, but all of them declined.