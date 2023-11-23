Hurricanes score 4 in 1st, hold off Oilers

Jack Drury scored his first of the season when he took a return pass from Michael Bunting on a 2-on-1 and tapped the puck in at the right post for a 2-0 lead at 9:52.

“We were just slow with the puck, slow with our feet,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “If you play long enough against these guys, you know that they start fast and put the puck behind you and make you work, especially early in the game. We talked about it, and obviously it wasn’t good enough to start.”

Teravainen finished off Sebastian Aho’s backhand pass across the slot to make it 3-0 at 11:23.

“You always want to have good starts,” Chatfield said. “Early in the year, we weren’t having that. They have some high-end skill players, so for us to have guys that are willing to shut them down and play the right way is huge for us.”

Jarvis took a pass from Teravainen through the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle for a 4-0 lead at 14:48.

The Hurricanes scored four goals in 5:31 in the first period.

“We had a terrible start,” Edmonton forward Evander Kane said. “No energy, they were faster. They kept a tempo. We didn’t handle pressure well at all, and they capitalized on their opportunities.”