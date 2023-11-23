RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in the first period and held off an Edmonton Oilers rally in a 6-3 win at PNC Arena on Wednesday.
Hurricanes score 4 in 1st, hold off Oilers
Teravainen, Jarvis each has 2 points in win; Hyman gets 2 goals for Edmonton, which has lost 3 in row
Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (11-7-0), who have won consecutive games. Jalen Chatfield had two assists, andPyotr Kochetkov allowed two goals on 15 shots in relief of Antti Raanta (seven saves), who left the game after the first period for precautionary reasons.
“We haven’t had a lot of games like that where we scored on all our chances,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was kind of nice to get those to go in and have them have to chase the game.”
Zach Hyman scored two goals for the Oilers (5-12-1), who have lost three in a row. Calvin Pickard made 13 saves in relief of Stuart Skinner (four goals on 12 shots).
“I see a lot of guys who are working hard and who care,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “They’re so worried about making mistakes. Ultimately, it’s paralyzing us and holding us back. [We’re] just not playing with our instincts. We’ve just got to get away from it.”
Jesper Fast put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 9:17 of the first, scoring on the rebound of Chatfield’s point shot.
“Our line has been doing a lot of good stuff out there but haven’t gotten the bounces so far this year,” Fast said. “But if we keep working hard and playing the right way, they will come.”
Jack Drury scored his first of the season when he took a return pass from Michael Bunting on a 2-on-1 and tapped the puck in at the right post for a 2-0 lead at 9:52.
“We were just slow with the puck, slow with our feet,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “If you play long enough against these guys, you know that they start fast and put the puck behind you and make you work, especially early in the game. We talked about it, and obviously it wasn’t good enough to start.”
Teravainen finished off Sebastian Aho’s backhand pass across the slot to make it 3-0 at 11:23.
“You always want to have good starts,” Chatfield said. “Early in the year, we weren’t having that. They have some high-end skill players, so for us to have guys that are willing to shut them down and play the right way is huge for us.”
Jarvis took a pass from Teravainen through the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle for a 4-0 lead at 14:48.
The Hurricanes scored four goals in 5:31 in the first period.
“We had a terrible start,” Edmonton forward Evander Kane said. “No energy, they were faster. They kept a tempo. We didn’t handle pressure well at all, and they capitalized on their opportunities.”
Hyman scored on the power play off a feed from Leon Draisaitl to cut it to 4-1 at 17:13.
Martin Necas followed his own rebound to put the Hurricanes ahead 5-1 at 2:13 of the second period.
Ryan McLeod passed across the crease to Mattias Ekholm for a short-handed goal to make it 5-2 at 17:48.
“They’re kind of throwing all caution to the wind and they’ve got nothing to lose,” Brind’Amour said. “Obviously, the shorty is bad. That’s just not back-checking properly, and it kind of gave them a little life going into the third period.”
Connor McDavid sent a no-look falling backhand pass to the slot, and Hyman redirected the puck in to make it 5-3 at 3:46 of the third period.
Brent Burns scored a short-handed empty-net goal with 1:04 remaining for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Brind’Amour said Raanta “felt something a little funny” but had no further update. … Edmonton’s 23 shots tied a season-low (Oct. 19 in a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers). ... McDavid was 1-for-9 on face-offs (11.1 percent) and had one shot on goal. He was minus-3, and Draisaitl was minus-4. … Jarvis has five points (two goals, three assists) in the past two games. … Aho has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 13 games against Edmonton. … Teravainen and Aho factored in on the same regular-season goal for the 204th time, the most by two teammates in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. … Fifteen Hurricanes skaters had at least one point, second-most in franchise history; only the Whalers had 16 (four times).