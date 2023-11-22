Oilers at Hurricanes

OILERS (5-11-1) at HURRICANES (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Brett Kulak
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg -- Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
Janmark will return after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury. ... Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 28 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Raanta is expected to start after making 26 saves in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Chatfield enters the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch, replacing DeAngelo, a defenseman.