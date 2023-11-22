Latest News

Oilers at Hurricanes

OILERS (5-11-1) at HURRICANES (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele -- Connor McDavid – Leon Draisaitl

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Brett Kulak

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg -- Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

Janmark will return after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury. ... Skinner is expected to start after Pickard made 28 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. ... Raanta is expected to start after making 26 saves in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Chatfield enters the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch, replacing DeAngelo, a defenseman.