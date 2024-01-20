Oilers at Flames

OILERS (25-15-1) at FLAMES (21-19-5)
10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Adam Erne, Philip Kemp
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Adam Klakpa
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle -- Dennis Gilbert
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (illness)
Status report
Edmonton held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Skinner will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday and is expected to play on the fourth line. ... Vladar will start for the third straight game. ... Coronato was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Saturday and will play on a line with Kadri and Zary. ... Pospisil, a center injured in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, won't play the "next few games," according to coach Ryan Huska. ... Klapka will make his NHL debut. ... Gilbert could return after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury.