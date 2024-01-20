Oilers at Flames

OILERS (25-15-1) at FLAMES (21-19-5)

10 p.m. CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Sam Gagner -- Dylan Holloway -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Adam Erne, Philip Kemp

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Adam Klakpa

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Dennis Gilbert

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body), Dillon Dube (illness)

Status report

Edmonton held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Skinner will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Holloway was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday and is expected to play on the fourth line. ... Vladar will start for the third straight game. ... Coronato was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Saturday and will play on a line with Kadri and Zary. ... Pospisil, a center injured in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, won't play the "next few games," according to coach Ryan Huska. ... Klapka will make his NHL debut. ... Gilbert could return after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury.