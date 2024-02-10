Kane hat trick lifts Oilers past Ducks

McDavid has 3 assists; Strome scores twice for Anaheim

Recap: Oilers @ Ducks 2.9.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Evander Kane had a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-3 comeback win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, Connor McDavid had three assists and Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for the Oilers (30-16-1), who had a 16-game winning streak end in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Ryan Strome had two goals, Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist and John Gibson made 19 saves before leaving after two periods with a lower-body injury. Lukas Dostal replaced him and made eight saves for the Ducks (18-31-2), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

Fowler scored a power-play goal with a wrist shot through traffic to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 18:40 of the first period.

Kane tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle at 9:11 of the second.

Strome restored the Anaheim lead 29 seconds later, taking a no-look pass from Leo Carlsson and deking past the left pad of Pickard to make it 2-1 at 9:40.

Kane made it 2-2 at 12:51 with wrist shot five-hole from the slot off a drop pass by Draisaitl.

Strome’s power-play wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 3:20 of the third period.

McDavid made a backdoor pass to Zach Hyman, who tapped it into the open net to tie the game 3-3 at 8:41.

Draisaitl converted another cross-ice pass from McDavid on the power play to give Edmonton its first lead 4-3 at 10:09.

Kane scored into an empty net with 1:10 left to make it 5-3 with his 10th NHL hat trick.

