Oilers at Ducks

OILERS (17-15-1) at DUCKS (13-22-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Sam Gagner

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Connor Brown

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Brett Leason

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kane was a late scratch prior to a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, but Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said postagme that he was hopeful the forward would be back in the lineup against the Ducks. ... Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 26 saves against the Kings. ... Terry, a forward, is day to day after leaving a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday following a collision with McTavish at 8:15 of the third period. Terry did not practice Saturday. ... McGinn is expected to enter the lineup after missing the past three games for the birth of his child.