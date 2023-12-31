Oilers at Ducks

OILERS (17-15-1) at DUCKS (13-22-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Sam Gagner
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Connor Brown
Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Brett Leason
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle), Troy Terry (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kane was a late scratch prior to a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, but Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said postagme that he was hopeful the forward would be back in the lineup against the Ducks. ... Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 26 saves against the Kings. ... Terry, a forward, is day to day after leaving a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday following a collision with McTavish at 8:15 of the third period. Terry did not practice Saturday. ... McGinn is expected to enter the lineup after missing the past three games for the birth of his child.