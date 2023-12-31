Oilers at Ducks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (17-15-1) at DUCKS (13-22-0) 

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark 

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Sam Gagner

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie, Connor Brown 

Injured: Dylan Holloway (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Brett Leason

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle), Troy Terry (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kane was a late scratch prior to a 3-2 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, but Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said postagme that he was hopeful the forward would be back in the lineup against the Ducks. ... Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 26 saves against the Kings. ... Terry, a forward, is day to day after leaving a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday following a collision with McTavish at 8:15 of the third period. Terry did not practice Saturday. ... McGinn is expected to enter the lineup after missing the past three games for the birth of his child.

Latest News

Steve Staios promoted by Ottawa Senators

Staios promoted to general manager, president of hockey operations by Senators
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL Winter Classic latest chapter in Seattle hockey history

Winter Classic latest chapter in rich hockey history of Seattle
NHL betting odds for December 31, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 31
NHL Buzz news and notes December 31

NHL Buzz: Chabot to return from fractured tibia when Senators host Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 6, December 31, 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: United States wins, top seed in Group B
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 31

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can start new point streak when Avalanche host Sharks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton Oilers Los Angeles Kings game recap December 30

Oilers edge Kings in shootout for 4th straight win
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
NHL staff bold predictions for 2024

Flyers, Coyotes making playoffs among bold predictions for 2024
Nashville Predators Washington Capitals game recap December 30

Askarov gets 1st NHL win, Predators edge Capitals in shootout
Carolina Hurricanes Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 30

Aho stays hot, Hurricanes edge Maple Leafs
New York Rangers Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 30

Panarin gets hat trick in Rangers win against Lightning
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, Penguins defeat Blues to extend point streak to 5
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap December 30

Bruins score 4 straight in 2nd, rally past Devils