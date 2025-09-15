Late Hall of Famer Giacomin became icon through personality, flamboyance in goal

It will be 50 years this Nov. 2, but if you listen closely, you can still hear the chants of “Kill the Cat!” echoing through Madison Square Garden.

The passing on Monday at age 86 of goalie Eddie Giacomin, one of the New York Rangers’ most beloved figures, sadly comes as the Broadway Blueshirts are just about to embark on their centennial season, having joined the NHL in 1926.

The story of Giacomin and his return to the Garden in the uniform of the Detroit Red Wings is one of the great tales about the man who to pretty much everyone was “Ed-die!” with a hyphen and an exclamation mark.

Late Rangers GM Emile (The Cat) Francis hadn't exactly endeared himself to New York fans on Halloween day in 1975 by playing a wicked trick on the faithful when he waived the enormously popular Giacomin, then in the twilight of a career that had him bound for the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 1987.