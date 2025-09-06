Dryden recalled by hockey world as pillar of Canadiens dynasty

MONTREAL -- Friends, teammates, opponents and a legendary coach were all as stunned as the hockey world as a whole on Saturday, trying to process the death of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden.

The 78-year-old Montreal Canadiens legend died on Friday morning, his only NHL team announcing his passing just after midnight early Saturday.

Like the passing of his 1972 Summit Series goaltending stablemate Tony Esposito on August 10, 2021, Dryden’s death to cancer was virtually invisible beyond his family, not even his closest hockey friends having any inkling that he had been battling the disease.

“A friend sent me a note this (Saturday) morning, expressing his sympathies that Ken had died. I didn’t believe it, and then I saw it all over TV,” Hall of Fame defenseman Larry Robinson said. “Basically, I’m just in shock.”

Robinson was struggling to find the words to describe Dryden and how much the goalie meant to the Canadiens superpower of the 1970s, a team that won the Stanley Cup six times between 1971-79, including four in a row from 1976-79.