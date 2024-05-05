Eastern Conference 2nd Round schedule announced

Hurricanes-Rangers to begin Sunday, Bruins-Panthers to start Monday

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the Eastern Conference schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers. The complete Second Round schedule, including Western Conference matchups between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, as well as the Colorado Avalanche against the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars First Round series, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Panthers vs. Bruins)

Date
Time (ET)
Florida [A1] vs. Boston [A2]
Networks
Monday, May 6
8 p.m.
Boston at Florida
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, May 8
TBD
Boston at Florida
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 10
TBD
Florida at Boston
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 12
TBD
Florida at Boston
TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
*Tuesday, May 14
TBD
Boston at Florida
TBD
*Friday, May 17 
TBD
Florida at Boston
TBD
*Sunday, May 19
TBD
Boston at Florida
TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Rangers vs. Hurricanes)

Date
Time (ET)
NY Rangers [M1] vs. Carolina [M2]
Networks
Sunday, May 5
4 p.m.
Carolina at NY Rangers 
ESPN, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 7
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers 
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, May 9
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 11
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, May 13
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers 
TBD
*Thursday, May 16
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TBD
*Saturday, May 18
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers 
TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Starting times and broadcast information for games listed TBD, will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.

