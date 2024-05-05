NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the Eastern Conference schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers. The complete Second Round schedule, including Western Conference matchups between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, as well as the Colorado Avalanche against the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars First Round series, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.
Eastern Conference 2nd Round schedule announced
Hurricanes-Rangers to begin Sunday, Bruins-Panthers to start Monday
EASTERN CONFERENCE (Panthers vs. Bruins)
Date
Time (ET)
Florida [A1] vs. Boston [A2]
Networks
Monday, May 6
8 p.m.
Boston at Florida
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Wednesday, May 8
TBD
Boston at Florida
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 10
TBD
Florida at Boston
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 12
TBD
Florida at Boston
TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
*Tuesday, May 14
TBD
Boston at Florida
TBD
*Friday, May 17
TBD
Florida at Boston
TBD
*Sunday, May 19
TBD
Boston at Florida
TBD
EASTERN CONFERENCE (Rangers vs. Hurricanes)
Date
Time (ET)
NY Rangers [M1] vs. Carolina [M2]
Networks
Sunday, May 5
4 p.m.
Carolina at NY Rangers
ESPN, SN, TVAS
Tuesday, May 7
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers
ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Thursday, May 9
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 11
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, May 13
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers
TBD
*Thursday, May 16
TBD
NY Rangers at Carolina
TBD
*Saturday, May 18
TBD
Carolina at NY Rangers
TBD
* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined
Starting times and broadcast information for games listed TBD, will be announced when available.
