Larkin pacing Red Wings to solid start, making case for Olympics

Captain at forefront of 5-game winning streak, eyes playoff return along with U.S roster spot

Larkin pacing wings

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin has been "everything a captain should be," according to Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan. That bodes well not just for the Red Wings, but also for Team USA should he be named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The 29-year-old center has led the Red Wings to a 5-1-0 start entering their game at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT). He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in six games.

He had four points (two goals, two assists) Sunday, matching his NHL career high while matching up against Edmonton Oilers stars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in a 4-2 win.

"Leadership isn't just rah-rah," McLellan said. "A lot of times, it's leading by example. He's done a tremendous job. We're early in the season. He's playing banged-up a little bit, but everything that we should see from Dylan we're seeing from him right now."

Larkin has gotten off to good starts before. He opened the 2023-24 season with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in eight games, and now he has become the third player in Detroit history with multiple season-opening point streaks of at least six games, according to NHL Stats.

The other two? Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe. Yzerman had a seven-gamer in 1988-89 and a six-gamer in 1984-85. Howe had six-gamers in 1968-69 and 1961-62.

TBL@DET: Larkin snaps home stellar shot to win it in OT

Larkin has been remarkably consistent in recent years. Each of the past four seasons, he has finished with 30-33 goals, 36-47 assists and 69-79 points.

This good start feels particularly important for Larkin, though, given the background and what's at stake.

Larkin played for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. He accepted a lesser role, skating in the bottom six and on the penalty kill, and had two points (one goal, one assist) in four games, including the winning goal in a 3-1 victory against Canada in Montreal on Feb. 15.

Through Feb. 25 last season, Larkin had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 58 games for the Red Wings, who held the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Then he had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 24 games when they finished 9-13-2. Detroit failed to qualify for the playoffs for the ninth straight season, the longest drought in its history.

In Larkin's season-ending media availability, he said the Red Wings didn't gain momentum from the NHL Trade Deadline. Their most significant move was acquiring goalie Petr Mrazek and center Craig Smith from the Chicago Blackhawks for center Joe Veleno on March 6.

"Guys were kind of down about it," Larkin said. "It'd be nice to add something and bring a little bit of spark on the ice, and maybe a morale boost as well."

That didn't seem to go over well with Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman, who responded in his season-ending media availability.

Yzerman said the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues didn't do anything before the deadline and made the playoffs "led by their best players." Asked about Larkin's comments, he said, "I'm counting on our best players, our leaders, to give us a bit of a morale boost. That's what they're paid for, and that's the expectation from them."

All seems well now between the captain and GM.

"I enjoy talking with him," Yzerman told TNT on Oct. 15. "He's very open with me. We communicate very well, so I think we have a great relationship. The comments at the end of the season aren't that big of a deal and certainly didn't create any divide in the relationship."

The Red Wings opened this season with a sloppy 5-1 loss to the Canadiens, their Atlantic Division rival that secured the second wild card in the East last season, five points ahead of them.

McLellan said after the game that some of the players had been doing it for years and "it's time." The next day, he said he asked three or four longtime Red Wings, "Are we tired of this yet?" He said he wasn't blaming them, but it had to have an impact on them and if they would lead, the others would follow.

No current player has been in Detroit longer than Larkin, who made the playoffs as a rookie in 2015-16 and hasn't been back since. He has led by example for the Red Wings, who have responded with a five-game winning streak.

Rookie Emmitt Finnie, a 20-year-old who was selected in the seventh round (No. 201) of 2023 NHL Draft, is playing with Larkin on the top line. He scored the first two goals of his NHL career and had an assist Sunday amid the matchup with Draisaitl and McDavid. Larkin grabbed the puck after his first goal and tossed it to a trainer on the bench.

"He talks to me a lot," Finnie said. "He's giving me pointers throughout the game and even in practice and stuff. He's always helping me with all the little things. He's been great for me."

Finnie has been great for Larkin too. Larkin's biggest strength is his skating, and it helps to have Finnie on the left wing and Lucas Raymond or Mason Appleton on the right.

"Great skating guys that can skate and think the game at high speed and making it very easy," Larkin said. "I don't have to be F1 on the forecheck and first guy back to play defense. It takes a little bit of the load when you've got two other guys that can skate and go help and do some of the heavy lifting to get the pucks back."

The big questions now: Can Larkin lead Detroit back to the playoffs this season? Can he play a key role for the United States at the Olympics?

"We've got a long way to go," McLellan said. "He's got to keep doing that."

Related Content

Red Wings being held ‘accountable’ by McLellan, respond with 5 straight wins

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Latest News

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Maple Leafs change start times to accommodate World Series

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL announces landmark multiyear partnerships with Kalshi, Polymarket

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Guenther's OT goal pushes Mammoth past Avalanche for 4th straight win

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

NHL On Tap: Red Wings roll into Buffalo on 5-game winning streak

Blackhawks, Red Wings among surprises; future of free agency

Shesterkin continuing strong tradition of Rangers goalies

Sevigny enjoying life along St. Lawrence River, reflects on 8-season NHL career with humility